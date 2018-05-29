 Moffat County commissioners call special meeting | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County commissioners call special meeting

Craig Press staff report

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners has called a special meeting for 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the Moffat County Courthouse.

The commissioners plan to review a contract for the Colorado Community Response Program administered through the county Department of Human Services. They are also expected to sign resolutions for the transfer of payment on payroll warrants for May.