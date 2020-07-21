Moffat County Commissioners adopt resolution regarding term limits for Sheriff’s Office

The Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Craig Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Moffat County Jail all operate out of the 45,482 square foot Moffat County Public Safety Center, pictured here on 1st Street. The police department occupies 2,258 square feet of exclusive space in the center.

Craig Press File

Following a drive from community members to extend term limits for the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Moffat County Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook and Donald Broom adopted Resolution 2020-74 Tuesday morning, pushing the term limits issue onto the November ballot.

Kirstie McPherson presented to the commissioners Tuesday morning on behalf of residents, requesting commissioners adopt the resolution to extend the term limits for the Office of the Sheriff from two terms to three terms.

“This was one of those things where continuity is key, especially in positions where experience is needed – not necessarily required, but needed,” McPherson said. “This is all about ensuring our safety and security, and having the ability to choose that if it’s working well.”

A term limits extension for the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office failed by just 56 votes in 2013, according to previous Craig Press reporting. However, that measure was included with all elected officials in Moffat County, whereas the 2020 measure will deal with just the Sheriff’s Office.

“I think the only way it will pass is if it’s one at a time,” Commissioner Cook said.

According to official language in the Moffat County Referred Measure 1A, voters will be asked: Shall the term limits of the Colorado Constitution for the office of Moffat County Sheriff be lengthened to one additional term (for a maximum of three consecutive terms) as authorized by Article XVIII Section 11, of the Colorado Constitution?

Following the presentation from McPherson, commissioners unanimously approved adopting the resolution.

Commissioner Beck then took the time to address Sheriff KC Hume, who was in attendance Tuesday morning.

“One thing I would say is that it’s pertinent that the Board of County Commissioners and the future Board of County Commissioners have a good working relationship with our sheriff’s office,” Beck said. “And I would say based on the last four years I’ve been in office, this is a good opportunity to express our gratitude to you, your office, and personnel and the working relationship and communications that we have, and I think it should continue and hopefully it will continue when we’re gone.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com