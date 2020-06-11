Moffat County Commissioners approve MCTA lease at Yampa Building

The Yampa Building at 775 Yampa Ave.

Following a short presentation from Moffat County Tourism Association Director Tom Kleinschnitz and Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Holloway, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved funding for a six-month lease for MCTA at the Yampa Building.

When Kleinschnitz first took over the MCTA Director’s role 3 years ago, MCTA was just getting set to move out of its office at The Centennial Mall. Since then, MCTA has moved around the community, before ending up at its current home at the Bank of Colorado.

Kleinschnitz said that the constant movement for MCTA raised a lot of questions from the community regarding why there wasn’t a visitor’s center.

“This opportunity [moving into the Yampa Building] will put all those questions to the side,” Kleinschnitz told County Commissioners Tuesday morning inside the Commissioners’ Chambers. Kleinschnitz added that the move will allow MCTA to work closely together with the Chamber of Commerce on external marketing for the county.

“We [MCTA and the Chamber] can work very closely together through the Visitor’s Center,” Kleinschnitz said. “The collaboration that’s going to happen between the Chamber and MCTA is going to be very important.”

While MCTA will be sharing workspace with the Chamber of Commerce, Kleinschnitz was quick to point out to Commissioners and those in attendance Tuesday morning that his mission with MCTA will not change, meaning he will not lose focus on reaching people in the world in hopes of getting them to visit the Northwest corner of Colorado as a tourist.

During his presentation to Commissioners, Kleinschnitz mentioned that MCTA’s office inside the new Visitor’s Center will be in the old Superintendent’s office, giving MCTA prime real estate at the new center.

According to Kleinschnitz, the monthly lease for MCTA at the new Visitor’s Center would be $500 a month for the county. Currently, MCTA’s lease at the Bank of Colorado is $350 a month. Kleinschnitz added that BOC President Chris Jones graciously let MCTA out of its lease early at no cost, allowing the move to the visitor’s center.

Following Kleinschnitz’s presentation, County Commmissioners unanimously approved the lease for MCTA with the Chamber at the Visitor’s Center. MCTA will make the move to the new building on July 1, which will be the official start of the six month lease, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020. Should the county – through MCTA – renew the lease, the next lease would be a year long, running from Jan. 1 through midnight of Dec. 31.

