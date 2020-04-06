Moffat County Commissioners approve DOLA Grant application for Loudy-Simpson Park power project

Remnants of what the Loudy-Simpson Park power upgrade project would look like.

Thanks to a generous donation from Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, and the unanimous approval by the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday morning, the Loudy-Simpson Park power upgrade project moved a step forward.

During Tuesday’s biweekly Board of County Commissioners’ meeting, Chairman and District 2 Commissioner Ray Beck and District 3 Commissioner Donald Broom, as well as District 1 Commissioner Don Cook appearing by phone, unanimously approved the application for a DOLA Grant to fund $200,000 for the power upgrade project.

Currently, the underground electric power infrastructure at the popular park dates back to the 1970s, which has led to several power failures in the last five years, including two that happened right before a scheduled event, according to the application from Moffat County Commissioners.

The objective of the project, according to Office of Development Services Director Roy Tipton, is to install new lines and transformers with meters spread inside the park known as secondary metering, which would remove the burden of maintenance on the system from the taxpayers and move it to Yampa Valley Electric Association.

With Loudy-Simpson Park an important part of Craig’s economy in the summer months, the project also seeks to address the lack of sufficient power for entertainment and vendors at the park.

Currently, flatbed semi-trailers are brought in to the park for a stage, power is provided by generators. The current setup damages landscaping and the sprinkler system at the park, the application states.

Along with the proposed power upgrades, a new 40’x60′ picnic shelter would be used as a stage for entertainers and would have adequate power for sound and lights, according to Tipton.

Moffat County is asking for $200,000 from DOLA and will provide matching funds of $250,000. Of that, $150,000 was donated by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, while Moffat County and the City of Craig will provide $45,000 each. Yampa Valley Electric Association will add $10,000 in matching funds as well.

Now, County Commissioners wait for approval from DOLA for the $200,000 grant to kick-start the power upgrade project at Loudy-Simpson Park.

