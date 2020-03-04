Moffat County Commissioners approve bid for courthouse study service

Moffat County Courthouse, pictured here in 2015, is in need of some major remodeling.



In an effort to kick-start Moffat County Courthouse’s Facility Programming Study, County Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook, and Donald Broom approved an $80,800 bid from TreanorHL to conduct the study. That $80,000 – which comes directly from the Underfunded Courthouse Facility Fund – can only go towards the third floor occupied by State Judicial.

An additional $40,000 – $20,000 of which comes from Department of Local Affairs and the other $20,000 a match from Moffat County – will cover the rest of the courthouse’s study.

TreanorHL recently just completed a facilities study with Moffat County School District, resulting in the district’s master plan. TreanorHL submitted a bid of $80,800 which was slightly over the $80,000 fund from Underfunded Courthouse Facility Fund. Another company – Reilly Johnson Architecture – submitted a bid of $113,600.

According to Roy Tipton from the Office of Development Services, TreanorHL came highly recommended from Moffat County School District’s school board.

Commissioner Beck added that the deciding factor wasn’t just price. A committee that sent out the bids for the project created a scoring criteria for both companies that scored qualifications, past involvement with similar projects, references, project understanding, and cost.

TreanorHL scored 136.25, while RJA scored a 135, according to the award scoring sheet presented to the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday morning.

It is unclear at this time when the Facility Programming Study will start at the courthouse under TreanorHL’s direction.

BLM FUELS MANAGEMENT AND COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE

Following the approval of the bid for the facility study of the courthouse, Tipton asked the Board of County Commissioners to approve an application to the Bureau of Land Management’s grant to receive help with wildland fire management and community fire assistance.

The grant is $30,000 from BLM to help mow the areas targeted for the project. Tipton added that the project would be an ongoing 3-year project, and an application to the grant would be needed each year.

According to Tipton, the proposed action to maintain wildfire fuel is to strategically mow a 20-foot buffer on both sides of Moffat County roads 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, using a 15-20 foot brush beater pulled behind a wheeled tractor.

The project is approximately 282 miles and a total and 978 acres within the county. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fuels along the right-of-way of the county roads, which in turn will decrease the possibilities of road side ignitions. The project will also give the firefighters a better barrier to help in fire suppression efforts. Additionally, the beater will be set to a height of 3-4 inches to protect the low growing plants and avoid soil disturbance. Brush beating would not occur during muddy conditions.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR POSITION TRANSFERRED TO SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Moffat County has operated without an Emergency Management Coordinator since the end of Sept. 2019, when then-coordinator Tom Soos resigned.

Since then, Commissioner Don Cook has been the acting EMC for the county, taking on added responsibilities while the county continued its interview process to find a replacement.

On Wednesday morning the county commissioners voted to move the position back under the direction of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff KC Hume.

“It’s been a long interview process,” Commissioner Ray Beck said. “It’s taken a while, but we feel we’re heading in the right direction with this.”

Counties are statutorily required to provide an Emergency Management Coordinator. The position previously was under the direction of former Moffat County Sheriff Tim Jantz before moving back under Board of County Commissioners’ control in recent years. Now, it’s heading back under the Sheriff’s direction.

“Due to the nature of the organizational structure – law enforcement being a paramilitary organization – we have the supervisory structure already built into place.

“I, too, am pleased with the direction the role is heading,” Sheriff Hume added. “…I think this configuration will serve Moffat County best now and into the future, and will be what’s best for the constituents and citizens that we serve.”

While the position moves back under the direction of the Sheriff’s Office, a hire has not yet been made.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com