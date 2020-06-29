Moffat County Commissioners allocate CDPHE funds for new Health Screening Vehicle

Moffat County Public Health



Thanks to funding from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Moffat County will be rolling out a Health Screening Vehicle late in 2020 that will travel all over the county following approval by County Commissioners to purchase a $42,277 2020 Transit van from Cook Ford.

According to Commissioner Don Cook, the money for the van will come directly from CDPHE funds that have been sent to the county. That money must be spent on public health. Therefore, commissioners decided to approve the bid for a Health Screening Vehicle to help Public Health reach the entire county.

“One thing that Public Health has stated that’s been lacking is the ability to get to all areas of the county; it’s a huge county,” Commissioner Cook said. “So we decided to go out for a Public Health vehicle.”

Commissioner Cook added that the van purchase for $42,277 is just for the base model. Once the county acquires the van, the van will go out to an outfitter to be properly set up for public health, adding in a refrigerator for immunizations and some tables for exams and things like that.

“This is something that came together very quickly,” Commissioner Cook said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



MOFFAT COUNTY OPENS SECOND PUBLIC HEALTH NURSE POSITION

Wanting to get current Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele some help within her role as Public Health Nurse, Moffat County Commissioners approved the opening of a second Public Health Nurse position Tuesday.

The creation of the second Public Health Nurse position will be funded by CDPHE, according to County Commissioner Don Cook.

When Scheele was first hired as the Public Health Nurse, she was tasked with immunizations, collaborations within the community regarding education, and more, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she hasn’t been able to focus on that portion of her job.

“Because of that, we’re going to get her [Scheele] some help and go out and get another health nurse,” Commissioner Cook said.

The pay scale is between $27.50 and $33 an hour, depending on experience.

“This is something we really need to do to make sure we’re providing the services we need to the community, outside of COVID,” Commissioner Cook said.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com