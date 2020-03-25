Moffat County Commissioners adopt resolution declaring local disaster

During an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon inside the commissioners’ chambers, Moffat County Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook and Donald Broom adopted Resolution No. 2020-35, declaring a local disaster emergency.

“As you all know, we’re all traversing uncharted territory with this,” Commissioner Beck said. “This is something that we’ve never been exposed to before, and we’re trying to all do this together collectively work with different agencies throughout the county, throughout the state, and with the federal government.

“…As we move forward, we just ask you to stay home as much as possible, and if you need to go out, please practice safe social distancing,” Commissioner Beck added.

While Moffat County has yet to have a positive case of COVID-19, yet due to the outbreak in Routt County, and the traveling back and forth of workers from Moffat County to Routt, commissioners and public health officials believe it’s only a matter of time until cases are found to be in Moffat County.

Colorado law states that in declaring a local disaster emergency, it provides assistance to local governments in responding to and recovering from emergency events, including pandemics.

The local disaster emergency can remain in place anywhere from one week, to six months, to the end of the pandemic, according to law. County Commissioners are preparing to leave the local disaster emergency in place for six months at the minimum.

The effect of the declaration of the local disaster emergency is to activate the response and recovery aspects of any and all applicable local and inter-jurisdictional disaster emergency plans, and to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance, according to the resolution.

“This may, and I’m not sure that it will, open up another source of funding for us to get access to emergency funding,” Commissioner Cook said.

“It’s better to have it than not to have it at this point,” Commissioner Broom added.