Moffat County commissioners to consider personnel requisitions, review July financials during Tuesday meeting

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners is expected to consider three personnel requisitions and discuss a fourth when it meets in regular session at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Suite 130 at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

All three personnel requisitions are to replace budgeted positions.

The first is for a case services aide in the Department of Human Services, who will replace a terminated employee. The second and third are to fill the positions of housing administrative coordinator and housing authority technician for the Moffat County Housing Authority, both of which are vacant due to resignations.

Commissioners are also expected to discuss the position of weed and pest manager and consider a recommendation to hire.

Elsewhere on Tuesday's agenda, commissioners are to consider a trailer application variance from property owner Chris Jurney, receive the county's July financial report from Finance Director Mindy Curtis, discuss recommendations for 2019 service vendors for the Employee Health Insurance Board, discuss a draft of the 2019 greater sage grouse habitat map, and proclaim Oct. 30 as Manufacturing Day and Nov. 12 through 18 as Apprenticeship Week.

Commissioners are also expected to approve the following consent agenda items:

a resolution authorizing the Hamilton Community Center to establish accounts with Bank of the San Juans to account for donations and from which to pay operating expenses.

the 2019 Strategic Plan and budget for the Moffat County Local Marketing District. Commissioners reviewed the plan and budget during the Oct. 11 quarterly meeting of the LMD Ex-Officio Board. The LMD's proposed 2019 budget totals $375,000 in total funding and expenditures.

a resolution authorizing transfers of funds to meet payroll warrants and a separate resolution to pay the warrants.

an administrative services agreement with UMR, Inc., regarding the county's self-funded employee benefit plan.

a contract amendment with APH Construction granting a 30-day extension for the replacement of metal roofing at the Maybell EMS Building and Maybell Community Center. Under the extension, the new completion date would be Dec. 15.

a service contract with Colorado Works/Employment First Programs, effective Nov. 1 and continuing through June 30, to provide adult education classroom instruction, training, and tutoring to increase employability and family stability among residents "who declare or demonstrate an inability to attain and/or maintain self-sufficiency. The contract amount is not to exceed $10,275 and may be extended through December 2018.

an application for a National Provider Identifier.

The public is welcome to attend all meetings of the BOCC, and Tuesday's agenda allots time for public comment.