Moffat County Commissioner candidate Chuck Grobe answer questions from the Craig Press ahead of June 30 primary

Chuck Grobe

Courtesy Photo

With the June 30 primary just around the corner, County Commissioner candidates Tony Bohrer (running unopposed in District 1), Melody Villard (running for District 2) and Chuck Grobe (former County Commissioner running for District 2) checked in with the Craig Press to answer a few questions.

Today, the Craig Press reveals candidate Chuck Grobe’s Q&A.

Grobe is running to replace current District 2 County Commissioner Ray Beck, who decided to not run for re-election.

District 2 County Commissioner Candidate Chuck Grobe

Support Local Journalism Donate



Age: 69

Occupation: Retired

Years in Craig: 10

Past Political Experience: Hayden School Board, West Routt Fire Board, Hayden Cemetery Board, Mayor of Hayden, Hayden Town Board, Moffat County Board of Commissioners

Civic organizations involved in: Moffat County National Day of Prayer Team, Operation Christmas Child, Daystar Ministries, Air Quality Control Commission, Yampa-White-Green Basin Roundtable for the State Water Plan.

Q: Commissioners must approve budgets, and to do this, they must have a thorough understanding of revenue and expenditures and various budget categories. What specific experience do you have managing a large, complex budget?

A: I have had to manage many large budgets. In the private sector, I had department budgets in Colorado-Ute, Excel Energy, and Tri-State G&T. In the public sector, I worked with the budgets for the Hayden School District, West Routt Fire Board, the Town of Hayden, and Moffat County.

Q: How will you make sure the government operates transparently?

A: Transparency can be hard to accomplish. All decisions that can be made in public meetings will be made in the open. There are some issues like personnel that cannot be addressed openly. Information will be shared with media sources. It will also be important have the latest information on our website.

Q: With the impending changes coming economically (closure of the mines and the power plant), how do you see the Just Transition committee helping from the state level, and what will you do locally to see the community move forward with a plan?

A: The Just Transition committee told us that we have to have a plan to present to them before they can or will help us. We need to work together to with other organizations in town to come up with the best plan to present to the Just Transition Committee.

Q: Thanks to the coronavirus, the county – along with the entire country – is staring down an economic recession. If elected, what will you do to see economic development continue to happen here?

A: We need to empower and support the Local Marketing District to accomplish what was promised to voters when it was passed. The LMD has the funds to promote and pursue economic development.

Q: Do you support the creation of a special recreation district with the intent to build a recreation center in Craig and if so, how, specifically would you bring this about?

A: Recreation districts have failed over the years because we try to please everybody in our design. I have promoted and pushed for just getting a rec district up and running. I am for the rec district, but we need to make sure it has a chance of passing. We need to engage with the property tax payers.

Q: What is your position on supporting a bond issue for the school district?

A: I do not have a position because I have not had the time to research and get all the specifics.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com