Moffat County Commission to discuss opposition to Proposition 112

CRAIG – Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will discuss their opposition to Proposition 112 during its regular meeting, starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 2 at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 Victory Way.

Proposition 112 is a setback requirement for oil and gas development. The City of Craig has already announced its opposition to the ballot measure.

In the commission’s resolution, it notes Colorado is ranked fifth in the nation for natural gas production and seventh in oil production, adding that Proposition 112 is opposed by both Democrats and Republicans stating it will hurt Colorado’s energy sector.

The commission also will announce board appointments to the Local Marketing District, Maybell Volunteer Fire Department advisory board, and employee health insurance and retirement boards. County residents interested in filling those positions have submitted letters stating their interests in serving in those boards.

Other business on the commission’s agenda:

• A presentation from Jessica Counts with CSU Extension Office

• A presentation from Open Hearts Advocates, asking the commissioners to declare October as domestic violence awareness month

• A presentation from Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, giving an update on their programs

• Staff reports from the Human Services Department and Human Resources Department

• Office of Development Services head Roy Tipton will present final payment and release letter to Muller Construction for the Browns Park swinging bridge project.