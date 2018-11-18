Moffat County College District Board to receive property, staffing updates

CRAIG — Updates on the status of the sale of the Trapper Building, a proposal for a third-party to develop on-campus student housing, and the hiring process for a Vice President for the Craig campus of Colorado Northwestern Community College are all on the agenda for a meeting of the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board on Monday, Nov. 19.

Before public updates, the board will convene an executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest pursuant to C.R.S 24-6-402(4)(a).

Board members will receive regular monthly reports from college staff and board liaisons. They are also expected to consider approval of minutes of a previous meeting and a treasurer’s report.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 in room 255 in the CNCC Academic Services Building, 2801 W. Ninth St.