Moffat County College District Board to consider property request, bylaws in special meeting Thursday

CRAIG — The Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District has called a special meeting for consideration of a request for property and by-laws.

The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 3, in Room 255, Colorado Northwestern Community College Academic Services Building, 2801 W. Ninth St.

They plan to convene an executive session — pursuant to §24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S. to discuss the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest; and pursuant to §24-6-402(4)(b), C.R.S.) to conference with an attorney for the public entity for the purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions.

Then they will consider a request from Memorial Regional Health for transfer of land from CNCC Lot #2 and Lot #5. They will also consider the adoption of by-laws for the board.



