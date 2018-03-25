Moffat County college district board to consider improvements to Trapper Fitness Club

CRAIG — Trapper Fitness Club and a donation of land to the hospital are topics the local college board will consider during its regular March meeting.

The Colorado Northwestern Community College Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control meeting will begin at 6 p.m.on Monday, March 26, in Room 255 of the Academic Services Building at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The executive session is being held to discuss the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest pursuant to §24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S., and conferences with an attorney for the public entity for the purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions pursuant to §24-6-402(4)(b), C.R.S.

Following the executive session, the board will consider recommendations for Trapper Fitness Club, including repairs to the floor and comments from the club. The board will then hear public comment on and hold further discussion about the requests made last month by Memorial Regional Health for the removal and use of dirt from adjoining college property and the transfer of about nine acres of land from the college to the hospital.

In addition to facilities and property discussions, the board will consider approval of meeting minutes and treasurer’s reports and reports from CNCC staff. Other items on the agenda include the following.

Proposed A by-law proposed for the MCAJCD

Student housing plan

CNCC website

Strategic plan

Art program

MCAJCD Board of Control governance policies

Proposed MCAJCD goals

And update to the LPL Financial Signature Card

The complete agenda is available online at cncc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/board-of-control-march-26-2018-agenda.pdf.