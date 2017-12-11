Moffat County College District Board to approve mill levy, audit

The local college board is expected to approve its mill levy and audit when the group meets Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Colorado Northwestern Community College Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the CNCC Academic Services Building, Room 255, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The public is welcome to comment at the beginning of the meeting, which will also include reports and approval of minutes and the treasurer's report from November.