Moffat County college district board sells Trapper Fitness Club building to gym owners

After more than a year of consultation, the ink has dried on the closing contract for the sale of the Trapper Building in Craig.

During a meeting held via email Monday, former owner — the Moffat County Junior Affiliated College District Board — unanimously approved a resolution authorizing board President Mike Anson “to execute, carry out, and perform all actions on behalf of MCAJCD to effectuate the sale of the Trapper property pursuant to the purchase agreement and undertake such further actions as may be necessary to transfer the Trapper property and any equipment associated with the purchase contract.”

Later that day, Anson concluded the transaction for the $195,000 sale, excluding equipment purchased by CNCC, to fitness club owner/operators Dan and Ashleigh Seeley.

The approval of the sale was made in July after the appraisal — which valued the building at $275,000 — negotiations with the Colorado Community College System, and the rejection of at least two other offers — the last for $190,000 — made by the Seeleys.

The final price reflected an estimated $180,000 in structural and parking lot repairs.

“Personally speaking, I don't think it's ever a good thing for a board to be a landlord. We have the legislative duty to own buildings, but we had really gotten away from that and were acting as a landlord for a private business,” said Board Secretary Zach Allen.

The board has not yet decided how to use proceeds from the sale other than to support the college and its mission, Allen said.

