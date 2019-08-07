Moffat County College District Board seeks candidates for election

Community interest will determine if voters get to decide who represents Moffat County on the local college board of control, according to a news release from Colorado Northwestern Community College.

Three of the five members of the Moffat County Junior Affiliated College District Board of Control — President Mike Anson, Secretary Zach Allen and Foundation Liaison Terry Carwile — all hold seats up for re-election in November.

None of the positions are term-limited so previous board members are eligible to run again. Allen has indicated that he does not intend to run for his seat.

“We need community-minded citizens to bring their leadership to our board,” Allen said. “I hope enough candidates step forward for there to be an election. An election and the events leading up to the election would be a great avenue for dialogue between our community and CNCC regarding the future viability of both the college and our community.”

Ron Granger, CNCC president, added that it will be crucial to get more involvement.

“The Moffat County Board is an integral part of CNCC and provides support for the programs, facilities, and students,” Granger said. “With the upcoming election, we hope to find new members who will continue the good work of our past and present board members.”

At least four people must declare their intention to run in order for elections to be held. When fewer than four apply, the remaining two members — Treasurer Andy Daniels and Housing Committee Chair Lois Wymore — are empowered to appoint the positions.

Daniels and Wymore are in the middle of their four-year terms after having been appointed to their positions in November 2017. Board elections were last held in November of 2015 and were the first, and only elections for the college district board in 20 years.

“Interested individuals must be registered voters residing within Moffat County, should be forward-thinking and motivated to invest the time necessary to ensure the future success of CNCC,” Anson said.

A petition -— signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in Moffat County — a Circulators Affidavit and a notarized Acceptance of Nomination must be filed by 2 p.m. Aug. 27.

Prospective candidates may pick up packets that include these documents from Leigh Sokol at CNCC’s Craig campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.