Moffat County College District board gets clean audit

CRAIG — Auditors for the Colorado Northwestern Community College Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control have found the boards’s accounts to be in order.

Auditors for the board of control provided a presentation of the 2016-17-draft audit during the board's meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The board voted to accept the draft audit and certified the 2017 Mill Levy at 3.005 mills. That includes an abated tax credit for a total of a little more than $1.2 million to be collected.

The board next meets in January.

The board meets at 6 p.m. the third Monday of each month in Cedar Mountain Conference Room 255 at the Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.