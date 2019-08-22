Moffat County College District Board extends candidate deadline

The deadline to return petitions has been extended to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 for those running for the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board.

The board oversees the distribution of local mill levy dollars that allows district students to attend Colorado Northwestern Community College with free or reduced tuition and is seeking community members interested in running for one of three seats available later this year. Individuals must be registered voters residing within Moffat County.

“They should be forward-thinking and motivated to invest the time necessary to ensure the future success of CNCC,” said President Mike Anson in a news release from the college.

Prospective candidates must pick up an election packet that includes a petition to be signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in Moffat County, a Circulators Affidavit and a notarized Acceptance of Nomination that must be completed and filed with board designated election official Leigh Sokol.

Prospective candidates may pick up packets from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from Sokol in suite 130 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

For more information, contact Sokol at 970-824-1109 or leigh.sokol@cncc.edu.