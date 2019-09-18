Moffat County, CNCC soccer back at home Saturday: Bulldog Sports — Week of Sept. 18, 2019

Moffat County High School boys soccer faces Basalt Thursday, while Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer teams face Utah State University Eastern at home Saturday.

Wednesday

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Northeastern Junior College in Sterling

4 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Northeastern Junior College in Sterling

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School boys golf at Keystone Ranch Golf Course

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at Baggs, Wyoming

Friday

1 p.m. Craig Middle School cross country at Rawlins, Wyoming

4 p.m. Moffat County High School cross country at Anna Banana Invitational in Fruita

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Battle Mountain at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School football at Granby

10 a.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11 a.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Noon Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

5 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball fundraiser dinner at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Humane Society of Moffat County bowling fundraiser at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Sunday

None

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

TBD Moffat County High School boys golf at 3A Region 4 Tournament practice round at Aspen Golf Club

3 p.m. Craig Middle School cross country at Oak Creek

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer at Aspen

4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at Hayden

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane