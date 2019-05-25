 Moffat County Class of 2019 Graduation: Future Farmers of America reap big rewards for hard work, dedication | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County Class of 2019 Graduation: Future Farmers of America reap big rewards for hard work, dedication

News | May 25, 2019

Bryson Davis holds up a goat for students to view and touch during Barnyard Day hosted by Moffat County High School Future Farmers of America.
Andy Bockelman

This year’s crop of Future Farmers of America students boasted an impressive number of high-achieving seniors, who capped off their high school careers earlier this month with a final state competition.  

Among a slate of gold, silver and bronze finishers, two motivated seniors — Zach Patterson and Bryson Davis — went above and beyond to obtain their state FFA degrees. 

“It’s the highest award the state can bestow on an FFA member,” said Moffat County High School teacher and advisor Brett Miller.  

Obtaining the degree is no small feat, Miller explained, as students must demonstrate their commitment to work, service, FFA involvement, academics and even financial management. 

Students are required to productively invest $3,000 in income they earned themselves. As with the entire FFA program, the degree highlights students’ preparedness for life after school.  

“I think so many students get caught up in wanting immediate gain and immediate results. And so many students in high school don’t realize that going that extra mile sets you up for more success down the road,” Miller said.  

Besides earning his state degree, Davis completed an extensive application to earn a proficiency award in goat production and was named this year’s state winner. He raises and shows goats as well as making and selling dairy products with his goat milk. 

His overall dedication even earned him a spot on the 2019 statewide nominating committee, responsible for electing the next slate of state FFA officers. 

“FFA and my ag classes have all taught me life lessons,” Davis said. “I think it preps you for the future a lot more than regular classes.” 

With its emphasis on career and real world preparation, FFA also teaches students leadership and people skills, public speaking and self-sufficiency.  

“I’ve been able to learn a lot about what’s going to be coming up in the real world,” Patterson said. “FFA has definitely taught me leadership. I’m not going to follow others, I’m making my own path and being my own person. I’d say that’s my biggest takeaway from FFA.” 

Two other high achievers amongst this year’s FFA seniors come as a pair: twins Kamryn and Aliceson Jones, who both earned gold placement individually and as a team at this year’s state event, competing as part of the four-person floriculture team. 

“I feel I’ve grown a lot throughout FFA, not just with leadership but also how to communicate better with others,” Kamryn said. 

Both she and her sister have been involved in FFA since they were freshman.  

“They do so much more than just FFA. They both have jobs after school, Key Club, Young Life, but they made FFA a priority no matter what they had going on,” said MCHS teacher and adviser Shelby Massey. 

Gold individual Logan Knez, whose Agriculture Technical and Mechanical Skills Team placed high silver overall, also juggled a lot of commitments. 

“Logan’s been one of those kids, he’s always willing to jump in, roll his sleeves up and get things done. He’s very dedicated,” said MCHS teacher and adviser Rick Murr.  

Murr added many of his students are humble, down-to-earth kids ready to work. 

“There are people that will tell you how good they are and there are people that are going to roll their sleeves up and let their actions speak for themselves,” he said. 

With some big accomplishments and dedicated training under their belts, this year’s FFA seniors are certainly ready for action as they launch into their futures.

Moffat County FFA

Where they’re headed next 

Bryson Davis: Attending University of Northern Colorado to pursue a bachelors degree in exercise science with a possible minor in dietary nutrition, followed by a masters and doctorate in physical therapy. 

Kamryn Jones: Attending Colorado State University to pursue a bachelors degree in animal science with a minor in zoology.  

Aliceson Jones: Attending UNC with an interest in medicine.  

Logan Knez: Enlisting in the U.S. Army as a joint fire support specialist. 

Zach Patterson: Enrolling in the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker program in Grand Junction. 

2019 State FFA Career Development Event Results 

 Floriculture: Gold Team 

Autumn Hilley – Gold Individual 

Kamryn Jones – Gold Individual 

Aliceson Jones – Gold Individual 

Kimber Wheeler – Gold Individual 

 Farm Business Management: Bronze Team 

Connor Murphy 

Meredith Kopsa – Bronze Individual 

Grady Anson – Silver Individual 

Lacey Wiseman 

Meat Evaluation: High Silver Team 

Chris Hill – Silver Individual 

Maddie Coutts – Silver Individual 

Blake Duncan – High Bronze Individual 

Makayla Martinez 

Horse Evaluation: Second High Bronze Team 

Emily Howe – Gold Individual 

Payton Voloshin – Silver Individual 

Rebekah Shingleton 

Vet Science: 3rd High Bronze Team 

Tara Brumblow – Silver Individual 

Bryson Davis – Bronze Individual 

Lauryn Jones – Bronze Individual 

Alexis Blomquist 

Agriculture Technical and Mechanical Skills: High Silver Team 

Logan Knez – Gold Individual 

Tauren Farquharson – Bronze Individual 

Zach Patterson – Bronze Individual 

Jentry Bacon  

Livestock Evaluation: 

Reina Steele – Silver Individual 

Torin Gray  

Trinity Boulger 

Education
David Ulrich: Seek autonomy, mastery, purpose in life, 2019 Moffat County grads

David Ulrich: Seek autonomy, mastery, purpose in life, 2019 Moffat County grads

May 25, 2019

I join the MCSD Board of Education, your family, and the entire Moffat County community in expressing our pride in your accomplishments. You each have the potential to achieve great things. As you move through the next stage of your life, it is my sincere hope that you will take the knowledge and skills you have learned during your time at MCHS and apply them to your post-secondary choices.

See more