Moffat County Class of 1989 hosting 30-year reunion

The Moffat County High School Class of 1989 30-year reunion will take place Aug. 2 and 3.

Organizers are alerting alumni about the event and are still seeking to reach out to members of the Class of ’89 through family members and friends.

Those who plan to attend should RSVP as soon as possible.

The reunion will include a dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2 at JW Snack’s Bar & Grill, 201 E. Victory Way, which is free to attend though all are responsible for their own food and drinks.

An Aug. 3 luncheon takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Hall, 419 E. Victory Way, with a cost of $15 per person.

For more information, contact Becky Pell Holloway or 970-756-1297 or Kathy Bailey White at 970-629-0356.