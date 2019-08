The Moffat County High School Class of 1984 will have a 35th reunion the weekend of MCHS Homecoming, October 11 to 13.

Organizers will have a float in the parade and have a tailgate dinner before the football game as well as other activities.

For more information visit the class’s Facebook page, Classmates of MoCoHi 1984, or call Carol Livingston Pyle at 435-730-0606.