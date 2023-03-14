Moffat County Christian Academy seeks support for Family Prom fundraiser

Moffat County Christian Academy will host its second annual Family Prom fundraising event from 6-9 p.m. April 1 at the Day Off Ranch.

Moffat County Christian Academy is a private, non-denominational Christian based school that has been a part of the community since 2018, and it provides instruction for children in grades kindergarten to eighth. The nonprofit school is funded by donations and volunteer activity.

This year, there are multiple sponsorship levels for any group or individual who would like to support the effort. For more info, call the school at 970-824-0120 or Event Funding Coordinator Stacey Mathers at 970-326-7581. Mathers can also be reached via email at Stacey@staceymathers.com .