Moffat County cheerleading clinches state competition berth

Moffat County cheerleaders perform a halftime routine during a Bulldog basketball game in late February. (Andy Bockelman / For Craig Press)



Moffat County cheerleading is heading to the state competition.

Competing at Coal Ridge High School Saturday in the Game Day Division, Moffat County placed second overall in the regional competition as the smallest team in the division, grabbing a spot in the state competition March 25-26 in Colorado Springs.

The effort put forth to place second in the division as the smallest team at the competition made Head Coach Ashley Boulware very proud.

“We are very proud of how they performed today. We went up against a much larger team than ours. Rifle is a 4A school and is in the division of 4A/5A Game Day and we compete at the 2A/3A Game Day division at state,” Boulware said. “We came out with zero technical deductions.”

The Game Day division is similar to what fans have seen at MCHS basketball and football games each year, featuring sideline and halftime routines. The Bulldogs’ routine is made up of three different components that they have to display before ending with the Moffat County High School fight song.

“We begin with a band dance, moves that we can put to a 30 second song in coordination with our band. Then we use a situational cheer,” Boulware said. “We’re given a scenario while we’re on the mat whether it is for offense or defense we don’t know until that moment so we have to be prepared for both. Our third element is a crowd engaging cheer. We want our crowd to engage with us and help cheer on our team.”

The team has five days off until they go to the state competition in Colorado Springs to face off against 24 other teams that compete in the 2A/3A Game Day division over a two-day period.

moneill@craigdailypress.com