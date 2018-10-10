Moffat County cheer puts call out for kids clinic

The Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cheerleaders are looking for young talent to participate in the Junior Bulldogs Fall Cheer Clinic Oct. 15 to 18 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Participants in pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade are welcome to join and will learn a special routine from the seasoned spirit teams, which the full group will perform at halftime of the Bulldog varsity football game Oct. 19, hosting Delta.

The cost is $20, which includes a cheer shirt, game admission and pom-pom. Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at MCHS. Practice sessions run from 3:45 to 5 p.m. each day.

For more information, call 970-620-3056.