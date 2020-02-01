Moffat County C-Team basketball stays Bulldog strong at home tourney

Moffat County High School's Sadie Smilanich fades back to turn a rebound into a basket against Middle Park during the MCHS C-Team tournament.

Andy Bockelman

While varsity and JV players hit the road Saturday, Moffat County High School basketball’s youngest bunches had the benefit of a bundle of home games as they defended the Dog House.

MCHS C-Team hoops had their hands full with their yearly home tournament as opponents from Steamboat Springs, Meeker, Middle Park and Vernal, Utah hit the floors at the high school and Craig Middle School.

With 20-minute halfs and a running clock, MoCo teams each squeezed in three games across four hours.

Lady Bulldogs went 3-0 during the day, starting with a close 30-27 win over Steamboat at MCHS before playing the rest of their schedule at CMS, defeating Meeker 23-13 and rounding out the action with a thorough defeat of Middle Park, 41-15.

With the JV game in Basalt canceled, coach Shay Steffan had even more players than she was expecting to fill out her roster.

“They listened to everything, executed all the plays we asked them to and put forth the effort. That’s all we can ask of these girls, just to play a good game,” she said.

Kimber Wheeler led in scoring across the three games with 16 points, 14 for Lisa Coublanc, 13 for Sadie Smilanich, and a dozen apiece for Alexis Jones, Alexis Herndon and Emma Jones.

As for boys, the day started with an equally narrow game against the Sailors at CMS, with the Dogs taking the defeat 32-28. Heading up to the high school, boys were outmatched by Uintah 46-20 before ending the day with a 28-11 W over Middle Park.

“The first two were rough, but this last one the effort was there and they actually played some defense,” said coach Marcus Ridgeway. “Once we settled down and played defense they set the tone.”

Eric Doolin put up 16 points during the day, Easton Briggs and Johnny Lopez 13 each, with 10 for Eddie Olivera and nine for Evan Atkin.

The objective of the C-Team event is to mix players who regularly see the JV — or even varsity level — with those who are building their skills.

“I really tried to play everybody with equal time,” Ridgeway said. “We’re the group who are setting up for the next level, so as much as we can push them and get these guys ready, we do that.”