Moffat County business receive nearly $125k in grant dollars

The Yampa Valley Community Foundation has awarded Moffat County businesses with almost $125,000 in grant money to go toward animals, arts and culture, health and human services, education, recreation and environmental organizations. In total, over $466,000 will go to groups in Routt and Moffat, according to a release from the foundation.

This year’s grant cycle had a boost in giving over last year, a 65% increase in total dollars over last year’s grant cycle, the release read. The YVCF grant committee received 74 applications for support and awarded YVCF grants to 72 organizations, funding an average of 91% of those organizations’ requests for grants. When an application is received, the committee — composed of 20 community volunteers from Routt and Moffat Counties and YVCF Board of Trustees members — researches and reviews the proposal, and proposals are used to see what needs are currently being seen in the two counties, the release explained.

“The success of our Community Grants program is a direct result of the hard work of the grants committee in reviewing and analyzing applications,” Helen Beall, Community Impact Manager at YVCF, said in a press release. “The committee is extremely knowledgeable about our nonprofits. They work diligently to ensure funding is allocated where it will have the greatest community benefit.”

Last year, 61 total groups received grant dollars, the release stated. In Moffat County, 20 nonprofits were funded this grant cycle, including the Boys & Girls Club, Moffat County United Way, Horizon’s Specialized Services and the Humane Society of Moffat County. In total, Moffat County organizations will receive $124,175.

Each individual grant totals up to $7,500 on its own, and funds can be used for unrestricted purposes by organizations that serve Routt and Moffat Counties, allowing for more flexibility and adaptability for organizations. Of all $466,000 that were awarded this year, 3% went to animal groups, 16% went to arts and culture, 9% went to educational organizations, 15% went to environmental groups, 47% went to health and human services and 11% went toward recreation.