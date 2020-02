Moffat County Bulldogs to host home hockey tourney: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 5, 2020

Garett Stockman handles the puck during a 2019 game. Moffat County Bulldogs hockey will host multiple home games this weekend as well as a veteran's appreciation ceremony.

Wednesday

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Southwest Conference Champions in Grand Junction

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Delta

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Delta

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Delta

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Delta

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Southwest Conference Champions in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Rumble in Rawlins in Rawlins, Wyoming

8 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at District Tournament in Kremmling

7:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Vernal, Utah

8:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Vernal, Utah

9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at District Tournament in Rangely

9:30 a.m. Moffat County Bulldogs hockey vs. Hyland Hills at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

10 a.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Vernal, Utah

11:30 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

12:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Vernal, Utah

1 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County Bulldogs hockey vs. Greeley at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

9:30 a.m. Moffat County Bulldogs hockey vs. Alamosa at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Monday

Tuesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball third- and fourth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.