Moffat County bull riders lead state rodeo rankings

Logan Durham stays centered during the bull riding in the short go round for Colorado Junior High Rodeo Association state finals.

Andy Bockelman

Halfway into the fall portion of the season, Moffat County competitors are in great position early for the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association.

In both the junior high and high school categories, Moffat County bull riders are at the top of the rankings.

After claiming a state championship and entry at the national level this summer, Hamilton’s Logan Durham remains the one to beat in the middle school division, with successful, first-place rides in four of the season’s first five rounds.

Durham stayed seated in both days of the season-opener Aug. 23 and 24 in Eagle, as well as two of the three days in Cortez Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, his 40 points keeping him at the forefront of the standings.

In the high school events, Hamilton’s Cooper McClain struggled in Eagle but won the first two rounds in Cortez to gain 20 points in the tally, narrowly leading Littleton’s Sean Fleming.

In other events, Craig’s Pepper Rhyne took seventh in both Eagle and Cortez in the high school tie down, as well as a third-place finish in Eagle’s team roping with partner Saddie Hammond of Avondale. The duo also took fifth in Cortez.

In junior high all-around rankings, Jolene Rhyne and Katie Jo Knez rank fifth and sixth, respectively, with Knez — a state champ and national competitor in goat tying — currently ranked in second in girls breakaway roping, taking the silver in both Eagle and Cortez.

Knez is also currently ranked fifth in goats, including a win in Cortez.

Jolene stands at fourth in both barrel racing and pole bending, her best runs in each earning her third place in Cortez.

The two Craig girls are also on the team roping board with a sixth-place finish in Eagle.

Ranked ninth in the junior high boys all-around, Maybell’s Cactus Barnes is currently fifth in chute dogging, seventh in boys goats and ninth in boys breakaway. Barnes’ best round saw him take second in Eagle chute dogging.

The fall season for CSHSRA continues this weekend in Grand Junction, followed by Latigo Trails on the Front Range at the end of the month, which will be the final event for the fall before picking up again next spring.