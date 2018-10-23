Moffat County brand promotes community’s assets

When we began the branding process a year-and-a-half ago, we wanted to create a tagline, logo, and comprehensive campaign that had a wide-reaching audience for economic development and tourism attraction, as well as community pride for our residents.

The vision for the end product drove nine community anchor institutions to lead the effort, which included a $50,000 technical assistance award from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and DCI marketing firm.

Those nine entities are the city of Craig, Moffat County, Moffat County Tourism Association, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Memorial Regional Health, Moffat County School District, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Moffat County Local Marketing District, and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

We concluded that work with local design firm Chaos Ink to complete the logo being used with our community's tagline, "Moffat County: Colorado's Great Northwest." Several entities, including my own, have since used the same design principles and messaging to reformat their own logos, carrying the brand even further into our cohesive campaigns to share the unique assets we boast.

Chaos Ink is now offering Craig and Moffat County residents and supporters the opportunity to purchase apparel sporting the community brand. Those interested can shop at chaosink.com/cmedp.

This is a private-pay initiative, with purchases being made by businesses, individuals, and organizations directly with Chaos Ink, with no funding from the nine entities. It's offered as a service to those who wish to show their community pride by ordering from a private vendor.

All orders will be taken online and fulfilled through Chaos Ink. The deadline to submit orders is 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. Items are slated to be complete in mid-November, and confirmation emails will be sent when orders are ready for pickup.

I think this offers us all the opportunity to showcase our pride of place by wearing apparel with the community brand. These items would make great holiday gifts or end-of-year employee bonuses.

In the near future, we will be using the brand to purchase high-quality promotional items for trade shows and outreach to targeted organizations and businesses to help us market our community for economic growth.

We will use funds secured through a $5,000 grant from Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado and matching dollars from the entities listed earlier to make those purchases. We will be seeking bids from local vendors to fulfill the order.

I also want to note we welcome and encourage local organizations and businesses to use the brand in the promotion of the area. Think-branded souvenirs for sale, web links to our soon-to-be-completed landing page coloradosgreatnorthwest.com, a secondary logo on fliers and other marketing collateral, and sharing the brand through social media posts.

We have provided a branding guide on the site to offer procedures for proper usage and reproduction of the art. Find downloadable logos and the branding guide at chaosink.com/mclogos. I encourage those with questions about utilizing the brand or constructing an entity logo using its principles to work with an experienced graphic designer and follow the guidelines set out in the guide to ensure consistent community messaging and professional appearance.

This truly is the community's brand. It is all of ours to promote and cherish as a representation of what makes our community truly special. I hope you will join us in sharing it with the world.

Michelle Perry is the executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center. She can be reached at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.