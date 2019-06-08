Moffat County boys hoops offers junior high camp
Craig Press Staff
The Moffat County High School boys basketball program will host a basketball camp for middle school ages June 10 to 13 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.
Grades five through eight will learn fundamental hoops skills, including shooting, ball-handling, footwork, dribbling, passing and defense.
Sessions will be daily from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The cost is $30 per athlete.
For more information, call 970-629-0272.
