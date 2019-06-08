Moffat County boys hoops offers junior high camp

Moffat County High School's Nick Crookston gets some air against Delta.

Andy Bockelman

The Moffat County High School boys basketball program will host a basketball camp for middle school ages June 10 to 13 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Grades five through eight will learn fundamental hoops skills, including shooting, ball-handling, footwork, dribbling, passing and defense.

Sessions will be daily from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The cost is $30 per athlete.

For more information, call 970-629-0272.