Moffat County boys hoops hosting fundraiser dinner, auction, comedy show Sept. 21

Moffat County High School boys basketball will host a fundraiser dinner with multiple happenings Saturday, Sept. 21 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

The evening will include an authentic Greek dinner complete chicken and lamb entrees, as well as delicacies such as appetizers, cheeses and desserts, among other menu items served by MCHS athletes.

“This is our way of taking care of everyone,” said MCHS coach Steve Maneotis.

A variety of sports memorabilia — with an emphasis on hoops items — will be up for bids during a silent auction. The night will also include a family-friendly performance by Denver-based comedian Sam Adams.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with food available at 5:30 and the comedy show to follow.

Tickets are available for either the dinner, show or both combined. Tickets for the combined pair are $50 per person. Tickets just for the comedy show are $10 for adults, $8 for students or a family pass of two adults and two children for $30.

Tickets are available from members of the boys basketball team or at Victory Motors, 2705 W. First St.

For more information, call 970-824-4422.