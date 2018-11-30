Moffat County boys hoops controls final minutes for win over Sargent

LA JARA — After a trying defeat to open the season, Moffat County High School boys basketball was back in the groove Friday afternoon.

MCHS boys took their first win and moved to 1-1 after the second round of Centauri’s Mountain Top Classic, defeating the Sargent Farmers 62-55.

The battle with the 2A team was an even start with an 11-all first period before the Dogs broke away with 15 points in the second quarter while holding the Farmers to eight to lead 25-19 at halftime.

Sargent’s outside shooting was at its most prominent coming out of the locker room, hitting five of their 11 three-pointers in the third period as part of 24 points that allowed them a slight lead of 43-40 heading into the fourth.

MoCo men took over from there, helped along by an abundance of Farmer fouls that sent them to the free throw line, nailing seven of 14 in the last eight minutes that proved to be the difference.

Connor Murphy led in points with 21, followed by fellow senior Colby Beaver at 18.

“Seniors played great, defense played great, tons of hustle,” coach Eric Hamilton said, noting the improvement from Thursday’s 82-53 loss to Montezuma Cortez.

Nearly every Bulldog scored against Sargent, with Murphy hitting a pair of threes with one from the arc for Wesley Counts.

Additionally, the team was down a man with big man Landen Najera sitting out after a shoulder injury incurred against the Panthers.

Hamilton said younger players Counts, a sophomore, and freshman Ryan Peck performed well in the squad’s offensive scheme, the two combining for 10 much-needed points.

With one win and one loss, Bulldogs look to add another notch on the left side of the season record with Saturday’s game against hosting Centauri.

The Falcon boys were 2-0 by the end of Friday, earning their second win against Olathe thanks to an imploding Pirate second-half offense that let the home team take the day 46-36. Centauri began the tournament beating Sargent handily, 53-36.