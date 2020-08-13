Moffat County boys golf off to a fast start

Moffat County High School's Dave Andujo takes a putt at Yampa Valley Golf Course during the Bulldog Invitational.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

It’s not shaping up to be a typical fall season, but the Moffat County Bulldogs’ boys golf team is making the most of the opportunity to play golf this fall.

The boys are off to a fast start under head coach Tim Adams, most recently grabbing a sixth-place finish as a team at Adobe Creek National Golf Course in Fruita on August 10.

Moffat County has competed in two tournaments so far – Adobe Creek and Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta on Aug. 6 – marking a fast start to the truncated fall season.

At the tournament in Delta, Moffat County was led by Tanner Etzler, who shot an 86 to finish tied for 24th. Dave Andujo shot a round of 87 to finish right behind his teammate in 25th, while Tyler Burkett shot a round of 100.

Ryan Peck and Caden Call shot rounds of 101 and 124 to round out the day for the Bulldogs.

Just four days later the Bulldogs were back out on the course, this time at Adobe Creek.

Andujo shot a round of 78 to grab a top 10 finish for the Bulldogs on the young season, while Etzler shot a round of 90 to finish 25th. Burkett and Peck finished with rounds of 95 and 104, while Hudson Jones finished with a round of 107, helping the Bulldogs finish sixth overall as a team in the 11-team tournament in Fruita.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Parachute on August 20 to compete at Battlement Mesa Golf Course, before then traveling to Eagle Ranch Golf Course in Eagle on August 24.

From there, the Bulldogs turn right back around to golf at Rifle Creek Golf Course on August 25, before then traveling to Grand Junction and Steamboat Springs on Sept. 1 and Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs will host their home tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course on Sept. 9.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com