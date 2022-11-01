Moffat County boys finish season strong at state cross country race

Moffat County junior Owen Gifford, right, and senior Boden Reidhead, left, compete in the CHSAA State Cross Country race on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

The biggest event of the season for cross country runners in Colorado is a test of temerity for young athletes, and this year was no exception for Moffat County.

The Bulldogs boys took 16th among 20 schools at the Class 3A CHSAA State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Colorado Springs.

The inclines and terrain of the Norris Penrose Event Center were a new experience for some MoCo harriers and a familiar race for others, but either way, it’s a challenge, MCHS coach Todd Trapp said.

“The course, the hills, the excitement all provide a huge test for the kids. The course is really tough, physically and mentally,” he said. “The competition is the toughest of all season.”

Junior Owen Gifford led the group by placing 75th with a time of 18 minutes, 22 seconds, with senior Boden Reidhead moments behind at 18:24. Senior Ian Trevenen ranked 94th at 18:39.

Moffat County senior Ian Trevenen competes in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

As the three top runners for the team this fall, all of them have hit the trail at Norris Penrose before. While they weren’t able to surpass their personal records — a rarity on such a complex course anyway — they each improved upon their times and placements from last year’s state meet.

Moffat County sophomore Travis Lefevre runs in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Colorado Springs. LeFevre finished 153rd at state.

A great ending to the season

Many runners on the team — junior Carson Laehr (120th place), senior Garrett Mercer (151st), freshman Karson Fedinec (152nd), and sophomore Travis LeFevre (153rd) — were taking on state for the first time.

With much of the boys team and nearly all the girls lineup set to return next year, Trapp is expecting many strong returners. Thanks in part to the smaller size of the Bulldogs cross country program this season, all of the runners have been engaged in high-level events.

“It gave them the opportunity to run varsity and experience quality competition every race,” Trapp said. Hopefully it will help as they get older.”

Moffat County senior Garrett Mercer runs in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Colorado Springs. Mercer finished 151st overall.

Moffat County High School 3A CHSAA State Championships results

Boys — 75. Owen Gifford, 18:22.6; 77. Boden Reidhead, 18:24.5; 94. Ian Trevenen, 18:39.2; 120. Carson Laehr, 19:37.3; 151. Garrett Mercer, 21:20; 152. Karson Fedinec, 21:41.3; 153. Travis LeFevre, 21:48.2. The team placed 16th overall.