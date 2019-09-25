Moffat County boys basketball shoots big with fundraiser dinner

Moffat County High School boys basketball coach Steve Maneotis provides introductions before the MCHS Hoops Dreams fundraiser.

Andy Bockelman

Between delicious dishes, a night of laughs and more, the Moffat County High School boys basketball program is feeling grateful.

“Hoop Dreams,” a fundraiser dinner for Bulldog hoops, attracted a big crowd Saturday night at MCHS as athletes used to chest passes while wearing jerseys instead were serving up food while in dress shirts, slacks and ties.

Coach Steve Maneotis provided praise for David Abdool, the chef for the night, as well as sister Irene Kitzman for providing food for the evening, with heaping helpings of Greek cuisine, including lamb dishes, spanakopita, and baklava.

Among major sponsors were Mountain West Insurance, Victory Motors, King Homes and Land Realty, Craig Press, Bank of Colorado, Vallartas, TCB Contracting, Cook Chevrolet, Mountain Meats, Two Bar Sheep, Value West, and Fiesta Jalisco.

The evening provided a big spread for the meal, as well as a silent auction with a variety of hoops-themed memorabilia, including signed NBA jerseys and other keepsakes.

A performance by Denver comedian Sam Adams capped off the night, but before the entrees were served, Maneotis, who took over the program this summer, thanked those in the crowd for their support of the team.

“What we’ve talked about this summer is building a foundation and a culture and getting back to a winning tradition, be proud of what we do in the classroom as well as on the basketball floor and in the community,” he said.

Maneotis and players provided a round of applause to MCHS alumni during the introductions.

“You guys, you are what makes it happen for us, and I can’t thank you enough for taking time out of your schedules to be here with us tonight,” Maneotis said.