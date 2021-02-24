Moffat County boys basketball picks up second win in a row, topping Meeker 59-50 Tuesday

Moffat County Bulldogs athletics.



Fresh off of a big win over the Delta Panthers Saturday in 3A Western Slope League action, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ boys basketball team make the trip south to Meeker Tuesday night to take on the Meeker Cowboys in non-league action.

Unlike Saturday’s win, the Bulldogs needed an overtime session Tuesday night to knock off the Cowboys, 59-50, moving above .500 on the season at 5-4.

Tuesday’s non-league battle between the Bulldogs and Cowboys started slowly as the two teams for just 13 points in the first quarter as Moffat County held an 8-5 lead after eight minutes of action.

Following a slow first quarter, the Bulldogs and Cowboys found their offensive game. In the second, Moffat County outscored Meeker 16-9 to take a 24-14 lead at the half behind a key block and layup by junior Myles Simpson, and late free throws by senior Wesley Counts.

Despite the strong first half, the Bulldogs came apart in the second half, allowing the Cowboys to battle back from a 35-21 deficit to force overtime. The Bulldogs were outscored in the final frame 15-9, as they got into foul trouble late Tuesday night, allowing the Cowboys to battle back and tie the game at 48-48 with 29 seconds left on a 3-pointer from Ethan Drake.

Moffat County righted the ship in overtime though, outscoring the Cowboys 11-2 in the extra session, pulling away for the 9-point win.

Counts’ 15 points led the Bulldogs. Counts scored most of his points from the charity stripe as he contributed eight points at the line.

Moffat County had a balanced scoring attack Tuesday night as eight players scored at least three points, with the three leading scorers in Counts, Simpson and junior Jordan Carlson combining for 34 points in the win.

Sitting at 5-4 (1-1 3A WSL) on the year, the Bulldogs return to action on Thursday, Feb. 26 at home when they welcome the Grand Valley Cardinals to Moffat County High School for a league matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

moneill@craigdailypress.com