Moffat County boys basketball drops season finale on the road in Aspen, 68-42

MCHS junior Ryan Peck tries to hold off the steal attempt from an Aspen Skier defender. (Austin Colbert / Aspen Times)



What once looked to be a promising season for the Moffat County Bulldogs’ boys basketball team came to a disappointing end Saturday on the road in Aspen, as the Bulldogs dropped the season finale to the host Skiers, 68-42.

Against the Skiers in non-league action, the Bulldogs struggled throughout.

The first two possessions of the game were a bad sign of things to come for the Bulldogs as they gave up a bucket and promptly turned the ball over, allowing the Skiers to jump out to a 6-0 lead that they would never relinquish in the game.

For much of the game the Bulldogs had to try to fight through a tight full court press that the Skiers were running in an attempt to slow down the MCHS offense.

After being up 9-4, the Skiers went on a run in the first quarter that saw them stretch their lead to 21-10 over the last five minutes of the first quarter. The Bulldogs did make a push in the final eight minutes of the game tying the fourth 10-10. However, the Skiers put the game on ice in a third quarter that saw them outscore the Bulldogs 18-9.

The loss to the Skiers Saturday saw the Bulldogs close the year on a three-game losing streak, something that was tough for Moffat County Head Coach Steve Maneotis.

“It is tough ending the season dropping as many games as we have…As bitter as the loss was. I’m proud of the fight, forget what the score shows but as coaches we’re proud of the fight that our kids showed to the end,” Maneotis said. “Everybody that I put on the floor gave their very best effort, some kids got beat up pretty hard tonight but they never quit.”

One of the players that put his body on the line Saturday was senior Chris Maneotis, who was fouled hard and stayed down before coming back in the game. The fact that he showed fight and came back in made Maneotis very proud as a coach and father.

“He’s got butterfly stitches above his eye. He’s got butterfly stitches in his nose, he’s got a tooth that I thought he got knocked out. So, he got banged up hard and every time he just stood up and said put me back in,” Maneotis said. “So I’m proud of that never quit attitude and the leadership that he put on the floor tonight.”

The Bulldogs end their season with a record of 6-7 (2-4 3A WSL), finishing sixth overall in the 3A Western Slope League.

moneill@craigdailypress.com