Moffat County BOCC to hold special meeting to discuss Anvil Points settlement

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners has called a special meeting for 10 a.m. Thursday, March 29, to discuss the Anvil Points settlement and Memorial Regional Health's new medical office building.

The meeting will be held in the Commissioners Boardroom at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

The BOCC is set to consider a resolution regarding HB 1249, a bill granting royalties to Moffat, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Mesa counties, from the now-defunct Anvil Points Naval Oil Shale Testing Facility.

The Colorado House and Senate have passed the bill, and Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to sign it within days.

Garfield and Rio Blanco counties are set to receive 40 percent each of the royalties, while Mesa and Moffat counties would see 10 percent. It is estimated the counties will be splitting between $16.5 to $20 million.

The BOCC must also sign off on loans to build MRH's new medical office building, because it is a county-owned facility.