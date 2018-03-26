Moffat County BOCC to appoint fair board member
March 26, 2018
CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will discuss an appointment during its regular meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Moffat County Courthouse.
The BOCC is also scheduled to hold a closed session to discuss personnel matters.
Other items on the agenda include the following.
• A supplemental budget hearing will be held at 9 a.m.
• Discuss financial contributions to the Human Resource Council.
• Hear an update on the community broadband project from Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Director Michelle Balleck.
• Hear a request for the replacement of an outgoing motor vehicle technician in the county Clerk and Recorder's Office
• Hear a request to change the Department of Human Service's position of Colorado community response coordinator from part-time temporary to part-time permanent. The position is grant-funded.
• Approval of a contract to pay Prather Productions up to $15,680 for life skills instruction courses contracted by the Department of Human Services.
• Hear a monthly report from the Department of Human Services.
To view the full agenda, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/county-commissioner-meetings.