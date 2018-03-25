Moffat County BOCC to appoint fair board member Copy

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will discuss an appointment during its regular meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Moffat County Courthouse.

The BOCC is also scheduled to hold a closed session to discuss personnel matters.

Other items on the agenda include the following.

• A supplemental budget hearing will be held at 9 a.m.

• Discuss financial contributions to the Human Resource Council.

• Hear an update on the community broadband project from Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Director Michelle Balleck.

• Hear a request for the replacement of an outgoing motor vehicle technician in the county Clerk and Recorder's Office

• Hear a request to change the Department of Human Service's position of Colorado community response coordinator from part-time temporary to part-time permanent. The position is grant-funded.

• Approval of a contract to pay Prather Productions up to $15,680 for life skills instruction courses contracted by the Department of Human Services.

• Hear a monthly report from the Department of Human Services.

To view the full agenda, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/county-commissioner-meetings.