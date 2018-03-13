New cell tower near Hamilton approved by Moffat County commissioners

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of Commissioners approved a permit for a cellular tower near Hamilton during its regular meeting Tuesday, March 13. The tower is part of communications company’s push to improve cellular coverage in the corridor between Craig and Meeker, said Jerry Hoberg, director of Moffat County planning and zoning.

T-Mobile is funding construction of the tower, but other communications companies will be able to use the tower once it is in place.

The BOCC also approved a long-term lease for a square of land on top of Juniper Mountain, where a county communications tower is located. The original 50-year lease for land and access to the tower was due to expire this month. It was renewed for an additional 30 years with no changes to the lease.

Other actions in this week's BOCC meetings were as follows.

• Commissioners awarded a $24,000 bid for repairs to the arena lights at the Moffat County Fairgrounds to Mountain States Electric. Fewer than half the lights in the larger arena are functional. The nearly 50-year-old lights in the larger arena will be replaced with more efficient and longer-lasting LED lights. Parts salvaged from the repairs will be used to repair lights in the smaller arena.

• During public comment, Evelyn Tileston, Delaine Voloshin and Krystal Baker provided an update on the Area Agency on Aging.

Recommended Stories For You

• Commissioners appointed Moffat County contractor and rancher John Cromer to the landowner alternate seat on the county Land Use Board.

• Commissioners approved an annual agreement allowing a Craig woman to operate as a qualified childcare provider.

• Commissioners approved an agreement and memorandum of understanding with the Department of Human Service’s attorney.

For a complete agenda and monthly schedule of workshops, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/county-commissioner-meetings.