Moffat County Board of Education to hold budget workshop Thursday

CRAIG — The 2018-19 budget and a discussion of the configuration of the board are the two topics scheduled for discussion during a a Moffat County School District Board of Education workshop, set to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 12, in the boardroom of the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave.

For more information about finances for the Moffat County School District visit moffatsd.org and click the Financial Transparency tile.