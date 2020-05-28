Moffat County Board of County Commissioners oppose National Popular Vote

Moffat County Board of County Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook and Donald Broom unanimously approved Resolution 2020-55 Tuesday morning at the biweekly Commissioners’ meeting, opposing the National Popular Vote.

In mid-March 2019, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a bill that pledges Colorado’s Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. If or when this law takes effect, it would not dispose of the electoral college. Rather, the law changes the way the state government allocates its votes.

The National Popular Vote Act makes Colorado part of a multi-state compact — but it only takes effect if and when enough states join to control 270 electoral votes.

According to protectcoloradosvote.org, the NPV would turn Colorado into presidential flyover country. Currently, Colorado holds 9 pivotal electoral college votes. Should the NPV pass, Colorado would have just 1.7 percent of total population votes.

The NPV would diminish Colorado voters’ voices on important policies and funding decisions. For example, South California (which has five times the population of Colorado) would have a greater say in water wars.

States such as California, Texas, New York, Illinois and Texas would have greater political power under the NPV. Therefore, instead of presidential candidates fighting for swing state votes, candidates would instead drive turnout in political base areas of greater power.

Following a presentation from Brad McCloud of EIS Solutions and Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the adoption of Resolution 2020-55, opposing the National Popular Vote.

According to Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck, the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) previously adopted the opposition to the National Popular Vote last week.

“When you think about the amount of population in states like California and Texas compared to Colorado, this could diminish our voice through our nine electoral votes,” Commissioner Beck said. “That’s a real problem.”

In the official resolution document, Commissioners wrote that “the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners officially declares its opposition to National Popular Vote compact for the purpose of ensuring proper checks and balances against accumulation of political power and to protect Colorado’s unique political voice in presidential politics.”

