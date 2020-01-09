Moffat County bests Bears as wrestlers get back into groove vs. Rifle

Moffat County High School's Coltyn Terry puts the pressure on Rifle's Uriel Gonzalez.

Andy Bockelman

With another multi-state tournament in front of them, Moffat County High School wrestlers needed a warmup round before coming off winter break straight into a big weekend.

And, if Bulldogs take on the coming days in Vernal, Utah like they did against their latest opponents, they’ll be in solid shape.

A home dual Thursday night between MCHS and Rifle was all about the hosting team as the Dogs won 58-12 against the Bears.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.