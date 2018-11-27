Moffat County basketball, wrestling, swimming start seasons: Bulldog Sports — Week of Nov. 28, 2018

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at JV Invitational at Central High School in Grand Junction

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Montezuma Cortez at Centauri High School Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Montezuma Cortez at Centauri High School Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Blue and White Dual at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at JV Invitational at Central High School in Grand Junction

1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Sargent at Centauri High School Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Sargent at Centauri High School Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

5 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Delta Invitational

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at League Relay Meet at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Maverick Duals at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Olathe JV Tournament

TBD Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at JV Invitational at Central High School in Grand Junction

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Grand Junction

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball District Tournament in Rangely

10:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Grand Junction

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Centauri at Centauri High School Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Centauri at Centauri High School Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

5 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

7 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Arvada in Denver

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

4 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Arvada in Denver

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Steamboat Springs

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Steamboat Springs

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball parent meeting at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Steamboat Springs and Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane