Moffat County basketball teams to tip off at Pepsi Center Jan. 5: Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 27, 2017

Tickets are available for the Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball league opener, which will take place Jan. 5 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Those who purchase admission for the school's dual games against Aspen will also get a ticket to the evening's Denver Nuggets game with the Utah Jazz.

Girls start at 1:15 p.m., boys at 3 p.m. with the Nuggets game at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MCHS hoops programs. Prices range from $20 to $51 for tickets that can normally sell for as much as $66 and are available for purchase at nuggetstix.com/bulldogs15 or through MCHS's athletic director Rich Houghton, who can be contacted at 970-826-6553 or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.

Craig Youth Hockey Association hosting New Year's event

Craig Youth Hockey Association will host its annual New Year's Eve party from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

The evening will include open skating, games and food.

The cost is $6 per person for skating and $6 for refreshments with special rates for families.

For more information, call 970-629-2380.

Parks and Rec offers basketball for younger ages

Registration is now open for boys and girls in kindergarten through second-grade to play Craig Parks and Recreation basketball.

The cost is $45, and the season will take place from late January to March. The deadline to sign up is Jan. 3, and those who register late will be placed on a waiting list with no guarantee of placement, as well as an extra fee.

For more information, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Thunder Rolls welcomes Craig kids for youth bowling league

Youth bowling leagues are available for the season, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Age groups include Pee Wees for ages 3 to 6, Bantams 7 to 12 and High Rollers ages 13 to 20.

Prices are $2.50 per session for Peewees. Bantams and High Rollers are $7 and also include a one-time membership fee.

Signups for Thunder Rolls' adult leagues is open but requires a full four-person team before registering. League events include women's Tuesday nights, men's Wednesday nights, co-ed Thursday nights and coffee league Thursday mornings.

For more information and league rates, call 970-824-BOWL (2695) or visit thunderrollsbowlingcenter.com.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season continues, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.