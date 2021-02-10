Moffat County basketball splits with Montrose in Wednesday night road matchup

Myles Simpson waits for a screen to arrive from Jordan Carlson between the MCHS Bulldogs and the Montrose Indians. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)



Taking to the court following a much-needed four-day break, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls and boys basketball teams split with the host Montrose Indians Wednesday night on John Mraule Court.

The Bulldog girls picked up a hard-fought 50-46 win, while the Bulldog boys dropped their first game of the year, falling to the Indians — ranked No. 22 in the state — 67-41.

Fresh off of a week in which they went 2-1 in three games in three days, the Bulldog girls raced out to an 8-point first half lead on the road in Montrose before withstanding a late first-half rally to take a 29-28 lead at the half.

Coming out of the break, Moffat County clamped down defensively, allowing the offense to go on a 10-4 run to create enough breathing room against the Indians.

“That was something we real wanted to take care of tonight to make sure we had a strong third quarter,” Moffat County Head Coach Eric Hamilton said. “We’ve struggled over the last two third quarters. So, we really wanted to make sure we came out strong in the third quarter. I think they did a great job with their intensity and defensive effort in that third quarter.”

Despite the strong defensive effort, the Bulldogs struggled to put away the Indians, thanks to an impressive 18 3-pointers made in game, keeping the game within striking distance.Hamilton and his staff.

“We did not expect Montrose to shoot so well behind the arc,” Hamilton said.

Moffat County found itself tied with the Indians early in the fourth quarter, but junior Halle Hamilton immediately untied it up with two free throws. That would be the last time that the two teams were tied in this game as late free throws sealed the game for the Bulldogs, holding on for the 50-46 win.

Sitting at 3-2 on the year, Moffat County takes to the road again on Saturday, Feb. 13 to take on Grand Junction High School at noon.

Bulldog boys drop first decision of the year

Looking to stay perfect on the year, Moffat County’s boys basketball team had a tall task in front of them Wednesday night against the No. 22 Montrose Indians.

Against the Indians, Moffat County struggled to keep pace, falling 67-41 on the night, falling to 3-1 on the year.

Moffat County started out strong, battling to a 7-5 scoreline in the first quarter. Montrose pulled away in the second quarter though thanks to a lengthy run, taking a 28-14 lead into the half.

Following the tough second quarter, the Bulldogs struggled in the third quarter as the Indians caught fire, taking a 49-27 lead after three.

As Montrose stayed hot offensively, Moffat County found itself in foul trouble, sending the Indians to the free throw line 28 times, converting 18 on the night.

Stats were unavailable late Wednesday night for the Craig Press.

Sitting at 3-1 on the year, Moffat County returns to action Saturday, Feb. 13 at Grand Junction High School, taking on the Tigers at 1:30 p.m.

