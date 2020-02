Moffat County High School's Makayla Martinez pushes toward the hoop against Aspen.

Andy Bockelman

While snow was hitting Colorado hard earlier in the week, it was a blizzard of Bulldog buckets Saturday afternoon.

Moffat County High School varsity basketball teams each moved to 5-2 in the 3A Western Slope League with weekend wins against Aspen as girls stomped the Skiers 60-23 and boys won handily 59-44 as both teams recovered from Friday night defeats in Delta.

Moffat County High School’s Myles SImpson puts up a late bucket against Aspen.

Andy Bockelman

Craig Press will have a larger recap.