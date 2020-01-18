Moffat County basketball ousts Olathe as both teams move to 2-0 in conference
With one varsity hoops squad keeping the final score too close for comfort and the other barely breaking a sweat Saturday, neither Moffat County High School team can be too upset with the results.
Bulldog basketball teams each finished the weekend at home with a 2-0 record in the 3A Western Slope League, as MCHS girls pounded Olathe 53-15 and boys denied the Pirates a last-second win with a 60-58 finale.
Craig Press will have a larger recap.
